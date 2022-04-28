Kolkata, Apr 28 (PTI) In a rebuilding mode after their investors' pullout, East Bengal on Thursday announced the signing of Spanish centre-back Ivan Gonzalez on a two-year deal.

Gonzalez, who played 36 out of FC Goa's 42 ISL games in the last two seasons with three goals and two assists, became the first overseas recruit for EB ahead of the season.

Also Read | RB Leipzig vs Rangers, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Semifinal Leg 1 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UEL Football Match in IST.

"32-year-old Gonzalez has signed a pre-contract with East Bengal on a two-year deal," the club stated.

Shree Cement Ltd pulled out as the principal investors of East Bengal after two disastrous Indian Super League seasons where they finished ninth and reached rock-bottom in the last edition.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News: Erik ten Hag Reportedly Keen on Signing Paulo Dybala.

The club is currently in talks with Bangladeshi conglomerate Bashundhara Group to make a fresh foray into the ISL.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)