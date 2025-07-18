Kolkata, Jul 18 (PTI) East Bengal on Friday announced the signings of Brazilian Miguel Figueira, Palestinian Mohammed Rashid and Argentine defender Kevin Sibille for the upcoming Indian Super League season.

A versatile midfielder, Figueira is known for his creativity and defensive composure, and reunites with Coach Oscar Bruzon, under whose guidance he enjoyed a successful stint at Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings, winning three consecutive Bangladesh Premier League titles from 2021-24 and two consecutive Independence Cups (2022-24).

Also Read | Will Rishabh Pant Play in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025? Here’s The Possibility of Star India Wicketkeeper-Batsman Featuring in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Match at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

The tall midfielder represented Brazilian Serie B club Goias EC before joining Bashundhara where he struck 37 goals and made 26 assists in 64 appearances.

Rashid, a standout performer for the Palestinian national team, helped his country reach the round of 16 in last year's AFC Asian Cup.

Also Read | On Which Channel Max 60 Caribbean 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch 60-Ball Tournament Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

The 30-year-old midfielder travels to India after a notable stint with Indonesian Super League side Persebaya Surabaya, where he played 33 matches and scored six goals.

His previous clubs include Bali United (Indonesia), Jabal Al-Mukaber (Palestine), Smouha SC (Egypt), Persib Bandung (Indonesia), Al-Jeel (Saudi Arabia), Shabab Al-Bireh (Palestine) and Hilal Al-Quds (Palestine).

A product of the River Plate Academy, Sibille joins the Red and Gold brigade from Spanish club SD Ponferradina.

Sibille exhibited his defensive prowess across spells with Atletico Baleares, CD Castellon and Valencia B. In the 2024-25 season, the 26-year-old logged 2,602 minutes across 32 matches for Ponferradina.

"Miguel is a game changer in the attacking third. He is at the peak of his career and is expected to display exceptional quality and score crucial goals for the team," coach Bruzon stated in a release.

"Kevin is a young and modern centre-back who not only excels in the main defensive duties of winning duels, blocking shots and covering the backline with his pace, but also contributes to the team's offensive play through his passing and ball control.

"Rashid is a disciplined and strong-minded defensive midfielder, known for his ball-winning ability, interceptions, tactical awareness, leadership, high work-rate and mobility," added the coach.

Miguel will wear jersey number 8, Rashid will don 74 and while Sibille will be seen in the No 6 shirt.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)