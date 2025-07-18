The Max 60 Caribbean 2025 is begin played from July 17 to July 24. The exciting tournament will be held at the Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town, Cayman Islands. The Max 60 Caribbean 2025 is a tournament that is all about entertaining fans. Both sides face just 10 overs per innings. The matches are being compressed into a 90-minute showdown with the expectation of delivering non-stop action. The Max 60 Caribbean 2025 will be held in a single round-robin format. After the conclusion of the league stage matches, the side topping the charts will earn a direct place in the finals of the Max 60 Caribbean tournament. When Is India vs England 4th Test 2025? What Is India's Win-Loss Record at Old Trafford? Has India Made Any Change To Its Squad? All Questions Answered!

The teams finishing second and third will play a qualifier match, with the winner advancing to the finals for the championship match. The Max 60 Caribbean 2025 tournament will see eight franchises from the Caribbean and the United States. Grand Cayman Jaguars, Caribbean Tigers, Cayman Bay Stingrays, Miami Blaze, Florida Lions, Grand Cayman Falcons, Boca Raton Trailblazers, and Vegas Vikings will fight with each other for the glorious title.

Max 60 Caribbean 2025 Details

Series Max 60 Caribbean 2025 Date July 17 to July 24 Time 6:30 PM IST, 8:30 PM IST, 10:30 PM IST, 12:45 AM IST and 2:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Jimmy Powell Oval in the Cayman Islands Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports 1 for live telecast. FanCode app and website for live streaming

How to Watch Max 60 Caribbean 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Max 60 Caribbean 2025. Hence, fans can watch the Max 60 Caribbean 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports 1 TV channel in India. For Max 60 Caribbean 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Max 60 Caribbean 2025 Live Streaming in India?

FanCode has the live streaming rights for the Max 60 Caribbean 2025 in India. The Max 60 Caribbean 2025 matches will be live-streamed online on the FanCode app and website, which may require a match pass to view complete matches.

