Sharjah, Nov 5 (PTI) Spinner Sophie Ecclestone's sensational four-wicket haul helped Trailblazer dismiss Velocity for just 47 in the second match of Women's T20 Challenge match here on Thursday.

Ecclestone, ranked number one in the ICC T20 rankings, relentlessly attacked the stumps with her sliders to end with dream figures of 4 for 9 in 3.1 overs.

Velocity, who beat Supernovas in the event opener on Wednesday, put up a poor batting display with left-arm spin duo of Ecclestone and Rajeshwari Gaekawad (2/13) wreaking havoc. The innings folded up in 15.1 overs.

Veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami (2/13) ran through the Velocity top-order.

Only three of the Velocity batters could reach double digits with Shafali Verma (13) being the top-scorer.

Velocity captain Mithali Raj's decision to bat first backfired as half of her batswomen were back in the dressing room inside powerplay for just 22 runs.

The talented Shafali threatened to play a big innings as she hit a four and a six early one but the seasoned Goswami outfoxed the youngster, sending her stumps cart-wheeling.

It was rather ordinary shot selection from the young Shafali who missed the line of a straight ball in her attempt to run it behind the wicket for a single.

Ecclestone then took two wickets in as many balls, first having the prized wicket of Mithali (1), who struggled for the second game in a row, and then of Veda Krishnamurthy (0) in a wicket-maiden.

Goswami returned to have her second victim of the day in the form of Danni Wyatt, who holed out to Smriti Mandhana at mid-off to send Velocity to four for 19 runs.

Velocity batswomen were not ready to stick to the wicket and Ecclestone had her third wicket in the form of Sushma Verma (1) in the sixth over.

Velocity were five for 22 at the end of powerplay but their misery continued as left-arm spinner Gayakwad also grabbed two wickets in as many balls in the ninth over removing Sune Luus (4) and Sushree Dibyadarshini (0).

It even got worse for Velocity as Shikha Pandey (10) got run out following a brilliant fielding effort from Trailblazers captain Smriti Mandhana. PTI

