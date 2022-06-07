Kolkata, Jun 7 (PTI) The iconic Eden Gardens club house is set for a swanky facelift ahead of next year's ODI World Cup which will be hosted solely by India.

The design has been approved by the Apex Council of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and work is slated to be over by the end of this year, president Avishek Dalmiya said here on Tuesday.

Also Read | Germany vs England Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch GER vs ENG Football Match in India.

"Eden Gardens is considered as one of the best cricket facilities in the world. To keep up its international standard we have decided to do a face lift of the interior of Club House, the players' dressing rooms and the media centre in the first phase," CAB president Dalmiya said.

"The tenders are already out. The designs have been approved by the Apex Council. Before the end of the year, we hope to see a far more swanky and modern Club House."

Also Read | ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI 2022.

Work on lower tier seats of the club house has already begun, while canopies are also being erected on F, G and H stands of the gallery.

CAB district coaching camps begin =====================

The CAB also announced the start of six days coaching camps across various districts of the state.

While the camps will continue all year round, zonal camps will also happen simultaneously and players will be picked from these camps.

This will be followed by an open trial for girls on June 13 and 14, the CAB president said.

"We have always stressed on finding new talents from the districts. These coaching camps will help identify fresh crop of players," Dalmiya said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)