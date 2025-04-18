Karachi, Apr 18 (PTI) Babar Azam is either an egotist or too shy too seek advice from former players, who perhaps can help him get back to form by sorting out the technical flaws in his batting.

Zaheer, who scored 100 first class centuries in his career said that Babar needed to sit down and talk to his seniors.

"I think either Babar has an ego issue or is too shy to seek advice from his seniors in overcoming his current situation," Zaheer said.

Zaheer said there were many instances where Pakistani and Indian players had sought advice from each other when going through a bad patch.

"I think in 2016 Younis Khan spoke to Muhammad Azharuddin and went on to score a double hundred in England. I also recall how Azharuddin had sought guidance from me on India's tour to Pakistan in 1989-90," the batting artist said.

"He was struggling to find runs and I told him to change his batting grip. Saeed Anwar sought Sunil Gavaskar's advice."

He felt that Babar's stance at the crease is a rather close one today compared to a more open stance before, and he has little time to adjust himself to the pace of the ball.

"I think because of this he is struggling to time his shots and is getting out early," he added.

Babar who is Pakistan's leading batter in all formats has been going through a rough patch for the last few months and his last international hundred came back in 2023 against Nepal in the Asia Cup.

Even in the ongoing Pakistan Super League, Babar has been twice dismissed cheaply while leading the Peshawar Zalmi side.

Inzamam who is also with the Peshawar Zalmi's said that every top batter goes through a rough time in his career.

He recalled how he himself after the 2003 World Cup had even thought about retiring but was told by Saeed Anwar not to give up.

"That hundred in the Multan test against Bangladesh turned it around for me," he recalled.

Inzamam felt that a batsman was going through a mental block; he tended to play all the wrong shots and lose patience early.

He said that the key to finishing more matches lies in targeting the right bowlers at the right time.

"Babar, you already have all the cricket shots. But to win more matches, you need to wait for the right bowler and the right moment. Don't try to hit every ball – be patient and smart," he added.

