PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: After a day’s break, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 is back and in match number eight Karachi Kings take on Quetta Gladiators. This will be the third game of the PSL 2025 for both the teams. Interestingly, both have played two, won one and lost as many. Meanwhile, if you are looking for KK vs QG PSL 2025 live streaming online and telecast details then scroll down. Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Match in Karachi Witnesses Low Crowd Turnout, Fans Say ‘Embarrassing and Disappointing’.

Quetta Gladiators are placed third on the PSL 2025 points table and standings while Karachi Kings are on fourth spot. Quetta defeated Peshawar Zalmi in their first match but lost to Lahore Qalandars in the next outing. On the other hand, Karachi Kings defeated Multan Sultans in their opening fixture but lost to Lahore Qalandars as well.

When is Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Karachi Kings are set to take on Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2025 on Friday, April 18. The KK vs QG PSL 2025 match is set to get underway at the National Stadium and starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). RCB Fans in Pakistan Spotted Watching Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Match (See Pic).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Match in PSL 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of PSL 2025. Fans in India can watch the KK vs QG PSL 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels. For Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Match in PSL 2025?

FanCode is the live streaming partner for the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. Fans can watch the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 25. To gain access to PSL 2025 live streaming of all matches, viewers will need a Rs 99 pass.

