Bhubaneswar, Mar 9 (PTI) Ghanaian striker Elshaddai Acheampong ransacked the rival defence with a quick hat-trick as East Bengal FC defeated Odisha FC 3-1 in the Indian Women's League here on Sunday.

Currently the table-toppers, the Kolkata side now have 18 points from seven matches. Odisha FC are placed third with 11 points from seven outings.

Also Read | Nathan Smith Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know About Bowler Who Replaced Injured Matt Henry in New Zealand Playing XI for IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

East Bengal owe their victory largely to Elshaddai, who took the wind out of Odisha FC's sails by completing her hat-trick in 38 minutes. Another Ghanaian, Jennifer Kankam Yeboah, found the target from an acute angle in the 74th minute to reduce the margin for Odisha FC.

Elshaddai is a quality poacher and opportunistic striker and her skills were on display early in the match even though defending champions Odisha FC were making the right noises near the East Bengal goalmouth.

Also Read | Which Team Nathan Smith is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise Young Kiwi Pacer Will Play for in Indian Premier League Season 18.

After Lynda Kom and Pyari Xaxa gave away the chances that came their way, East Bengal struck at the other end in the seventh minute.

Elshaddai had two able partners in Soumya Guguloth and Sulanjana Raul, who worked in tandem to leave Odisha defence thoroughly embarrassed.

Soumya's cross from the right inside the box was quickly dispatched by diminutive Sulanjana for Elshaddai. The Ghanaian took a quick turn and smashed the ball past goalkeeper Shreya Hooda.

Further misery was in store for Odisha in the 31st minute when Sulanjana ran in off a counterattack before releasing the ball for an unmarked Elshaddai at the right time. All Elshaddai had to do was send it past a hapless Shreya.

Elshaddai was proving to be a thorn in the flesh for Odisha FC. In the 38th minute, she darted into the box from the right before a desperate Maryam Juke Ibrahim in Odisha defence brought her down.

Elshaddai's conversion from the resultant penalty was solid; she sent it low to the far corner. Shreya had no chance to go for it even.

Elshaddai has so far scored six goals in the ongoing IWL.

Odisha FC, under national coach Crispin Chettri, were too stunned to react to this early onslaught that snatched the match away from them. Though they never stopped asking questions in the rival area, especially after Jennifer's goal, their inability to convert chances cost them dear.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)