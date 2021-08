By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has backed the star batsman to score a big knock in the ongoing Test series against England.

The Indian skipper hasn't registered a ton in international cricket since November 2019 but his childhood coach is confident of Kohli converting his knock into big scores.

"I know Virat has failed to convert his innings in the bigger one and has got out early. A lean patch is common in cricket but this is not Virat's lean patch and he will be back soon with big innings," Rajkumar told ANI.

Kohli scored 42 and 20 respectively in the second Test against England. Rajkumar said the English bowlers are well aware of Kohli's weakness but the Indian skipper has been preparing hard and will be back with big innings soon.

"England's conditions are a bit different. The bowlers know Virat's weakness now, but he is doing preparation for that, and as I said he will be back with a big inning soon," said Kohli's childhood coach.

Praising the Indian bowling attack in the ongoing England series, Rajkumar said, "We have a lovely pool of bowlers now. Those who can lead from the front, injury is common in fast bowling but we have a large pool of bowlers and a strong backup."

The first Test ended in a draw but India staged an incredible comeback to take the second game by 151 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Both sides will now lock horns in the third Test, beginning Wednesday at Headingley, Leeds. (ANI)

