The Taliban's taking over Afghanistan is something that has caused unrest in the country. Needless to say that this incident has affected the mental health of the players and thus the Afghanistan Cricket Board has requested the Pakistan Cricket Board to postpone the series. The request was accepted by the PCB and the series has now been postponed indefinitely to 2022. Pakistan and Afghanistan were supposed to take on each other for three-match ODI series. PAK vs AFG 2021: ODI Series Against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka is On, Says PCB.

The official account of the Pakistan Cricket Board posted a tweet on social media and informed the fans about the decision. The PCB said that they come to a conclusion about the postponement of the series keeping in mind the mental health of the players and also the lack of flight operations to Sri Lanka and also the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Check out the tweet below:

Tweet:

PCB has accepted ACB's request to postpone next month’s ODI series due to players’ mental health issues, disruption in flight operations in Kabul, lack of broadcast facilities and increased Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka. Both boards will try to reschedule the series in 2022. — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 23, 2021

After the Taliban overtook the country, commercial flights are yet to resume. The situation in the country looks grim. The Taliban has said that they will not interfere in men's cricket but the situation for women's cricket remains unclear for now. The schedule of the series will be declared in future.

