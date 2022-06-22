Leeds [England], June 22 (ANI): Jamie Overton will make his Test debut against New Zealand in the third and last Test at Headingley on Thursday, in place of James Anderson, as England's captain Ben Stokes confirmed a solitary change to the team on Wednesday.

England already have an unassailable 2-0 lead over New Zealand in the three-Test series as both sides prepare to lock horns in the third and final Test at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday.

"Unfortunately Jimmy's not pulled up as much as we'd like to so Jamie Overton is going to make his debut this week," Stokes confirmed during his pre-match press conference.

'It's unfortunate for Jimmy, but we've got a massive test against India coming up as well. I'm not too sure how serious it is to be honest. He's just got a bit of a puffy ankle. Jamie's been very impressive, the way that he's bowled, we always want a point of difference in our side, bowling with serious pace and changing games as well," he added.

Anderson has suffered an ankle problem and will be rested against New Zealand, and hopes to return ahead of the one-off Test against India at Edgbaston from July 1. Anderson bagged 11 wickets at 18.63 in the first two Tests to reaffirm his status as England's attack leader but will sit the match out.

Surrey seamer Jamie Overton has been called up to the Test playing XI for the first time.

The 28-year-old has been in outstanding form for league leaders Surrey in the LV= Insurance County Championship Division One taking 21 wickets this season at an average of 21.61.

England defeated New Zealand by five wickets at Trent Bridge to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

England playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes, Jamie Overton, Stuart Broad, Matt Potts and Jack Leach. (ANI)

