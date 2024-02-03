Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): England opener Zak Crawley unleashed a solid counterattack but an impressive spell from Jasprit Bumrah pulled back India into the game as the visitors were 155/4 at Tea after India were bowled out for 396 in the first innings of the second Test here.

India reached a respectable total mainly due to the maiden double-hundred of the young Yashasvi Jaiswal. He stood like a rock against England's attack and is the third youngest Indian player to score a double ton.

England were 155/4 at Tea with Jonny Bairstow (24*) and Ben Stokes (5*) trying to steer the innings.

England were 32/0 when the session began after Lunch with Ben Duckett (17) and Zak Crawley (15) unbeaten at the crease.

Crawley stood tall and launched a counter-attack against Indian bowlers, smoking Bumrah to four boundaries in the ninth over. England reached the 50-run mark in 8.3 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav's spin earned India their first wicket after Duckett was caught for a 17-ball 21 by Rajat Patidar. England were 59/1 in 10.2 overs.

Crawley reached his half-century in just 52 balls, with eight fours and a six. He continued to display his attacking intent against spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav, smashing them for boundaries.

England reached the 100-run mark in 19.3 overs.

The 55-run partnership between Crawley and Ollie Pope was over as Iyer ran back from backward point to pluck a catch on a delivery by Axar Patel, removing the right-hander who had made 76 in 78 balls which included 11 fours and two sixes. England lost their second wicket on the score of 114

Bumrah took two quick wickets, first getting Joe Root caught by Shubman Gill at slips for five and then dismantling Pope's middle and leg stump for 23 with a pin-point yorker. England were 136/4.

England reached the 150-run mark in 31.5 overs and Stokes-Bairstow ensured there is no further loss of wickets.

Yashavi's sublime 209 came off 290 balls. The 22-year-old opener was a cut above the others, the only Indian hitter who rose to challenge that England could present in their innings.

India started the first session of Day 2 at 336/6. Jaiswal continued his charge with bat for India and kept the scoreboard ticking while stitching up an effective partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin.

However, England refused to buckle with veteran pacer James Anderson settling well into the second day with Ashwin's wicket in the 101th over. Ashwin tried to play a defensive shot but the ball hit the inside edge and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes took an easy catch behind the stumps.

With marvellous six and four, Jaiswal displayed his fearless intent and brought up his maiden double hundred in Test cricket, which was followed by leaps and punches in the air in celebration.

Anderson's arrival, in place of Mark Wood, whose vigorous efforts had gone wicketless in Hyderabad, provided a level of comfort to Ben Stokes.

The thrilling contest between Jaiswal and Anderson came to an end as the young Indian opener went for the big hit against the veteran England pacer but handed a catch to Jonny Bairstow at the extra cover.

Rehan Ahmed then provided England with another wicket as he removed Jasprit Bumrah for 6. India fell short of 400 as Shoaib Bashir removed Mukesh Kumar to bundle out hosts for 396.

India had scored 336/6 on the first day of the second Test. England are one up in the five-match series having won the first Test.

Brief score: India 396 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 209, Rajat Patidar 32; James Anderson 3-47) vs England 155/4 (Zak Crawley 76, Jonny Bairstow 24*; Jasprit Bumrah 2-27). (ANI)

