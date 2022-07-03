Birmingham, Jul 3 (PTI) England were 200 for six in their first innings against India when rain interrupted play and forced early lunch on the third day of the rescheduled fifth Test here on Sunday.

Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings were batting on 91 and 7, respectively, when play was halted and the teams decided to go for lunch.

Also Read | Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher Engage in Twitter Spat After Cristiano Ronaldo 'Crisis' at Manchester United.

The hosts trailed the Indians' first innings total of 416 all out by 216 runs.

England resumed the day at 84 for five, with Jonny Bairstow (12) and skipper Ben Stokes, who was yet to open his account, at the crease. Stokes got out for 25.

Also Read | West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of WI vs BAN on TV With Time in IST.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 416 all out

England 1st innings: 200/6 in 45.3 overs (Jonny Bairstow 91 not out, Jasprit Bumrah 3/55).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)