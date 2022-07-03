West Indies and Bangladesh clash in the second T20 match at Windsor Park in Dominica. The first game yesterday did not produce any result as the match was interrupted by rain. Bangladesh got 13 over during their innings and they managed 105 runs. The problem again for the visitors was their inability to forge any real partnerships with West Indies chipping in with wickets with ease. Only Shakib Al Hasan looked confident in the middle during his short stay and apart from him, others were in for a struggle. The second game will represent an opportunity for the teams to take advantage of what remains of the series. West Indies versus Bangladesh will be streamed live on the FanCode app from 11:00 PM. WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I 2022 in Dominica

Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh Jr were the leading wicket-takers in the first game and their economy rate was good throughout their spell. The batsmen did not get a look in and they will be eager to do well. The team will be unchanged and with rain set to play a role again, the team winning the toss will bowl first.

Bangladesh were struggling when the game was stopped yesterday and their form in 2022 as a whole has been very disappointing. Be it any format, the team has struggled and their board could make some tough calls after the conclusion of this series. The way the batsmen threw away their wickets in the first match, it is more to do with fragile mental strength than ability. Shakib Al Hasan needs to take the responsibility of holding one end while batting.

When and Where is WI vs BAN 2nd T20I 2022?

The WI vs BAN 2nd T20I 2022 takes place at Windsor Park in Dominica on July 03, 2022 (Sunday). The WI vs BAN 2nd T20I match has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of WI vs BAN 2nd T20I 2022?

Sadly there is no official broadcaster of the Bangladesh tour of West Indies 2022 in India. However, in absence of WI vs BAN T20I live TV telecast, live streaming online option is available for fans.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of WI vs BAN 2nd T20I 2022?

Despite not live telecast available, fans in India can watch WI vs BAN live streaming online on FanCode mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live content. Tough times for Bangladesh cricket at the moment and they will likely lose the 2nd T20 international versus the West Indies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2022 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).