London, Jul 14 (PTI) Invited to bat, England were all out for 246 in the second ODI against India here on Thursday.

Moeen Ali top-scored for England with 47 while David Willey and Jonny Bairstow chipped in with 41 and 38 runs respectively.

Also Read | Men's T20 WC Qualifier B 2022: Papua New Guinea Qualify for Semifinals, Netherlands Hammer Uganda.

For India, Yuzvendra Chahal was the most successful bowler with 4/47 while Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah got two wickets apiece. Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna got a wicket each.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | Shohidul Islam, Bangladesh Pacer, Suspended for Doping Violation.

England: 246 all out in 49 overs (Moeen Ali 47, David Wiley 41, Jonny Bairstow 38; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/47, Hardik Pandya 2/28, Jasprit Bumrah 2/49) vs India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)