Georgetown (Guyana), Jun 27 (PTI) England were tottering at 62 for 5 after 10 overs in pursuit of 172 against India in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

After skipper Rohit Sharma's 39-ball 57 and Suryakumar Yadav's 47 off 36 balls took India to an above-par score of 171 for seven in 20 overs, England batters were blown away by Axar Patel, who dismissed Jos Buttler (23), Jonny Bairstow (0) and Moee Ali (8) in quick succession while Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav also got a wicket apiece.

The start of the match was delayed by more than an hour due to a wet outfield and there was also one rain interruption during the India innings.

