Birmingham, Jun 26 (PTI) England on Thursday added fast bowler Jofra Archer to their squad for the second Test against India, starting here from July 2.

Archer has struggled with elbow-related injury to his bowling arm over the last several years. He last played in a Test more than four years ago against India in Ahmedabad.

"The 30-year-old right-arm quick returns to the England Test set-up for the first time since February 2021 and will be looking to add to his 13 Test caps at Edgbaston next week," the ECB said in a statement.

England lead five-match series 1-0 after defeating India in the opening Test by five wickets at Leeds.

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope (vc), Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Jamie Smith (wk), Sam Cook, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

