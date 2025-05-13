London [UK], May 13 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday announced squads for the upcoming white-ball matches against West Indies, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is. The team will be led by newly-appointed white-ball captain Harry Brook.

Brook was announced as England's new white-ball captain following Jos Buttler's resignation from the position over a dismal and winless ICC Champions Trophy campaign. Buttler had also fumbled England's ICC Cricket World Cup and ICC T20 World Cup title defences.

Harry Brook will lead both squads in his first series as skipper in what promises to be an exciting summer contest in England against the Caribbean side.

Liam Dawson returns to the T20I setup for the first time since September 2022. Phil Salt and Luke Wood also return to the T20I squad, while Will Jacks makes a comeback into both squads, as per the ICC.

ODI Squad: Harry Brook (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith.

T20I Squad: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.

Series Schedule:May 29 - 1st ODI, Edgbaston

June 1 - 2nd ODI, Sophia Gardens

June 3 - 3rd ODI, Kennington Oval

June 6 - 1st T20I, Riverside Ground

June 8 - 2nd T20I, County Ground, Bristol

June 10 - 3rd T20I, The Rose Bowl. (ANI)

