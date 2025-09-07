Southampton [UK], September 7 (ANI): During the third and final ODI of the series against South Africa, England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler completed 12,000 international runs for his country while playing the game at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday. Buttler became the seventh English batter to do so.

In the third ODI on Sunday, Jos Buttler played an unbeaten knock of 62 runs from just 32 balls at a whopping strike rate of 193.75, which was laced by eight boundaries and one maximum in his innings, which helped him cross the 12000-run mark.

Currently, in 387 matches, Buttler has scored 12,019 runs at an average of 36.31, with a strike rate of 95.74, with 14 centuries and 74 fifties. He is England's seventh-highest run-getter ever.

In the ongoing series against South Africa, Buttler registered scores of 15 and 61 in the previous two ODIs. In 20 international matches this year, Buttler has scored 701 runs at an average of 38.94, a strike rate of over 117.81, with five half-centuries and a best score of 96.

In 57 Tests for England, Buttler scored 2,907 runs at an average of 31.94, with two centuries and 18 fifties in 100 innings, with a best score of 152*. His last Test for England came in 2022, but he has always been a prolific run-getter for the Three Lions in white-ball cricket.

In 193 ODIs, he has made 5,412 runs at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of over 115.83, with 11 centuries and 29 fifties, with a best score of 162*. He is the fourth-highest T20I run-getter for England.

Also, Buttler stands as England's top run-getter in T20Is, further affirming his status as one of their greatest white-ball maestros. In 137 matches and 126 innings, he has scored 3,700 runs at an average of 35.92, with a strike rate of 147.05, with a century and 27 fifties. His best score is 101*. He is the fourth-highest run-getter in T20Is history.

At the top of England's run-scoring charts is Joe Root, with 21,637 international runs at an average of 49.62, 57 centuries and 114 half-centuries. (ANI)

