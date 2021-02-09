Chennai, Feb 9 (PTI) A determined England humbled India by 227 runs in the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series here on Tuesday.

Set a world record 420-run target to go one up in the rubber on the fifth day, India were bowled out for 192 in the second session after captain Virat Kohli's 72 off 104 balls on an MA Chidambaram surface, where batting wasn't the easiest of tasks.

Veteran pacer James Anderson (3/17) and left-arm spinner Jack Leach (4/76) shared seven wickets between them to complete a memorable win for England after skipper Joe Root led a strong first-innings batting display with a magnificent double century.

Kohli was the lone hope left for India after opener Shubman Gill (50) had batted beautifully but was sent back by Anderson just when he looked set for a big one.

And When Ben Stokes bowled the India captain, it was as good as over for the home team that entered the series after its incredible triumph in Australia.

While Gill hit seven fours and a six in his fluent knock, Kohli struck nine boundaries during his stay in the middle. However, with India left to climb a mountain, their efforts were never going to be enough.

Anderson was terrific with his three-wicket burst in seven overs, including four maidens. Leach, Dom Bess and Stokes also enjoyed some success.

The 38-year-old Anderson showed why he is considered a master of reverse swing, cleaning up Gill (50) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) in the same over with deliveries that came in sharply.

India began the day at 39 for one, trailing by 381 runs.

Brief Scores:

England: 578 and 178.

India 337 & 192 all out in 58.1 overs (Shubman Gill 50, Virat Kohli 72; James Anderson 3/17, Jack Leach 4/76 ).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)