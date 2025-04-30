Mumbai, April 30: England are reportedly considering former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee as their fast-bowling consultant ahead of a home summer season that includes a marquee five-Test series against India. The 36-year-old is one of the contenders to replace veteran pacer James Anderson, who took up the role after retiring from Test cricket last year but is unavailable this summer due to playing commitments with county side Lancashire. Ravi Shastri Backs India Cricket Team Pace Trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj Will Give England Heaps of Problems.

Southee had called time on his red-ball career in December, finishing with 391 Test wickets, second only to Sir Richard Hadlee on 431. According to the BBC, he shares a strong rapport with England head coach Brendon McCullum.

Besides McCullum, former New Zealand spinner Jeetan Patel is also part of England's coaching staff, currently serving as the spin bowling coach. England's summer kicks off with a one-off Test against Zimbabwe next month, followed by a white-ball series against the West Indies, before they host India in a five-match Test series starting June 20.

