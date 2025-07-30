London [UK], July 30 (ANI): England Women will be hosting Ireland Women next year in September as both teams will lock horns in a three-match ODI series, which will be part of the next cycle of the ICC Women's Championship, as per the ICC.

The series will take place shortly after the completion of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales next year, with matches to be held in Leicester, Derby and Worcester.

Also Read | 'Terror and Cricket Cannot Go Hand in Hand': EaseMyTrip Will Not Be Associated With the India vs Pakistan Match in WCL Semi-Final, Announces Co-Founder Nishant Pitti.

While Ireland are not part of this year's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, they are hoping to use the series against England in 2026 to help their push to qualify for the 2029 event.

"It is good to be able to announce these International Women's Championship ODI fixture dates so early, as it helps the team plan the rest of their summer in 2026," Ireland director of cricket Richard Holdsworth said as quoted by ICC.

Also Read | When Is Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 Match? Know Date of High-Voltage Middleweight Ultimate Fight Championship Game.

"These are significantly important matches as they are part of the 2029 ODI World Cup qualification structure. We are also pleased to be based in the Midlands and happy that all venues are so close to each other," he added.

Series schedule:

First ODI: Leicester, September 1.

Second ODI: Derby, September 3.

Third ODI: Worcester, September 6. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)