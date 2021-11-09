Lahore [Pakistan], November 9 (ANI): England will play two additional men's Twenty20 Internationals to the five T20Is originally planned when they will tour Pakistan in September/October 2022, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chief Executive Tom Harrison announced on Tuesday following his meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja.

The men's side will then return to Pakistan in November/December at the back of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Australia 2022 to play three Tests, which will form part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Also Read | When Will Be Xavi’s First Game As Barcelona Manager? Know Details Of Former Footballer’s Maiden Match As Coach Of Catalan Giants.

ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison in an official release: "Myself and ECB's Senior Director Martin Darlow visited Lahore to talk face to face with the PCB around some of the things that have happened over the past few weeks, leading to the cancellation of our tour in October. We also wanted to discuss the future as the two boards have a historic relationship and want to move the agenda towards a forward-looking one as opposed to one looking back."

"We're happy to announce that we'll play two extra white-ball T20Is on our men's tour of Pakistan in September/October 2022. We will then return after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia to complete the Test match element of that tour," he added.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Wraps Up Shoot of Shabaash Mithu; Actress Roots for Indian Women's Cricket Team for World Cup 2022!.

Further adding in his statement, Harrison said: "This is just to reaffirm our commitment to Pakistan cricket to getting England teams, men's and women's teams, eventually playing in Pakistan at home."

"I don't think there's a cricketer in England who doesn't want to test their abilities against the huge talent this country has and in the conditions, they know best. We also talked with our colleagues at the PCB around pathway engagement, how we can support proposals around the women's game and some interesting ideas around the domestic agenda here in Pakistan," he added.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja: "The ECB have shown their large-heartedness to be here for which I am thankful to Tom and Martin. It means a lot to us. We are excited that England has committed to playing two additional T20Is as part of their white-ball tour in September/October in 2022."

"We put in a lot of efforts to make sure that all visiting teams are comfortable in Pakistan. As such, it is a matter of pride for the Pakistan fans, who look forward to welcoming Australia and England in 2022. England has got a great team and it's mind-boggling how they've produced so many match-winners in a span of about five to seven years. They play very engaging and attractive cricket, which is fantastic for the fans and a big advertisement of the game," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)