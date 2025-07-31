London, Jul 31 (PTI) England stand-in skipper Ollie Pope won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the fifth and final Test under overcast conditions at The Oval, here Thursday.

Trailing 1-2, India made four changes to their playing XI, bringing in Dhruv Jurel, Karun Nair, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna in place of injured Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj and Jasprit Bumrah.

Also Read | Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025? Know Reason Behind Star Pacer’s Absence from Last Match of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

England are without regular skipper Ben Stokes.

Teams:

Also Read | Why Is Rishabh Pant Not Playing in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025? Know Reason Behind Team India Vice Captain’s Absence From Last Match of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

India: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj.

England: Ollie Pope (c), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, and Josh Tongue.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)