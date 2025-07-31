Rishabh Pant was crowned the India national cricket team Test captain just ahead of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Attaining the new role, Rishabh Pant performed in a brilliant manner, shutting down and creating many records. Pant has been the third-highest run getter in the entire India tour of England Test series 2025 so far, scoring 479 runs in seven innings. However, despite such brilliant stats with the willow, Rishabh Pant is not a part of Team India's playing XI for the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. Shubman Gill, Ben Stokes Call for Better Scheduling Ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, Say Three-Day Turnaround 'Too Less' for Five-Match Series.

The fifth Test between India and England is being played at the iconic The Oval cricket ground in London. Beginning at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), on Thursday, July 31, the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 raises some doubts over the in-form Rishabh Pant not being a part. India are trailing the series 2-1, if they don't win the fifth/ final Test of the ongoing series, they will lose. Fans wondering why Rishabh Pant is not playing in such a vital match will get their answer below.

Why is Rishabh Pant Not Playing in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025?

Rishabh Pant suffered a big blow while batting in the first innings of the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Facing a delivery from Chris Woakes in the 68th over, Rishabh Pant suffered a big blow, as the ball hit his toe. It was revealed that Rishabh Pant had fractured his toe, and having a broken leg, he has been ruled out of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. Gautam Gambhir Ignores Lee Fortis a Day After Engaging in Heated Argument With The Oval Pitch Curator Ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

The impact Rishabh Pant brings to the squad is unmatchable. He had three fifties, two hundreds in his seven knocks in the IND vs ENG Test series 2025. His keeping duties will also be missed. However, Team India have named a replacement for Rishabh Pant. Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel is playing in Rishabh Pant's position as a WK.

