Zurich, Jul 20 (AP) England defender Jess Carter says she has been subject to racial abuse online at the Women's European Championship.

Carter came in for a lot of criticism for her performance during England's opening loss to France.

Also Read | Most Sixes by India Player in Test Cricket History: From Virender Sehwag to Rishabh Pant, Check Full List.

And some of that has crossed the line even as the 27-year-old and the Lionesses have reached the semifinals at Euro 2025.

“From the start of the tournament I have experienced a lot of racial abuse,” Carter wrote in an emotional post on Instagram on Sunday.

Also Read | When Will Rohit Sharma Play Next for Indian Cricket Team? Know Date of India ODI Captain’s Next Appearance.

“Whilst I feel every fan is entitled to their opinion on performance and result I don't agree or think it's ok to target someone's appearance or race.”

Carter has made 49 appearances for England and was part of the victorious Euro 2022 squad as well as an integral part of the team that finished runner-up to Spain at the World Cup the following year.

She says she will be taking a step back from social media.

“As ever I am grateful for all of the support from the genuine fans but I am taking this measure to protect myself in a bid to keep my focus on helping the team anyway I can,” Carted added.

Carter's teammates immediately responded to her Instagram post with messages of support.

The Football Association has contacted police back in the United Kingdom.

“Our priority is Jess and giving her all the support she needs,” FA CEO Mark Bullingham said.

“We strongly condemn those responsible for this disgusting racism.

“As soon as we were made aware of the racist abuse Jess received, we immediately contacted UK police. They are in touch with the relevant social media platform, and we are working with police to ensure those responsible for this hate crime are brought to justice.”

Bullingham added that the FA had measures in place to respond quickly as “regrettably, this is not the first time this has happened to an England player.”

Carter plays her club soccer for Gotham FC in the United States, having joined from Chelsea a year ago.

“We are heartbroken and outraged by the racist abuse directed at Jess Carter. Jess is not only a world-class football player — she is a role model, a leader and a valued part of our Gotham FC family,” the New York area-based team said in a statement.

“At Gotham, we believe in a culture of mutual respect and remain committed to building a game — and a community — where everyone feels safe, respected and celebrated. There is no place for racism in our sport.”

England plays Italy in the semifinals on Tuesday in Geneva, after a dramatic comeback against Sweden last week saw the Lionesses win a chaotic penalty shootout. The other semifinal pits Spain against Germany on Wednesday.

“Hopefully speaking out will make the people writing this abuse think twice so that others won't have to deal with it,” Carter said. "We have made some historic changes with this Lionesses squad that I am so proud to be part of and my hope is that by speaking out about this it will make another positive change for all.

“I'm now looking forward and focusing on putting all my energy into helping my team.” (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)