India national cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has been out of cricketing action for the last few months. The 38-year-old Rohit was last seen in action during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. playing for the five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians. It was expected that Sharma would have featured in the five-match Test series against England, but the veteran announced his sudden retirement from the longest format after the conclusion of the IPL 2025. Fact Check: Is That Rohit Sharma in ‘Pallo Latke’ Song by Vanitaa Pande Featuring Nizami Brothers? Here’s The Truth.

Before this, the veteran cricketer bid adieu to T20Is after the Indian cricket team won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados on June 29. With no cricketing action, Rohit has been spending time with his family. Recently, Sharma shared an Instagram post where he was enjoying the perfect London summer sun with his family. However, fans are wondering when the star batter will next feature for the Indian Cricket Team. In this article, fans can get all the details about Rohit's next appearance in ODI cricket.

When Will Rohit Sharma Play Next for the Indian Cricket Team?

After the cancellation of the India vs Bangladesh white-ball series, which was scheduled to be held in August, Rohit Sharma's return for Team India in ODI cricket has been further delayed. The Bangladesh series has been rescheduled to September 2026 for now. India will go on to host Australia for a three-match ODI series in October and will host South Africa for a similar schedule later in November. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli To Remain in A+ Grade of Central Contracts Despite Test Retirements, Confirms BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia.

It is expected that Sharma might make a comeback for the Men in Blue against Australia later this year. In ODI cricket, Sharma has amassed 11168 runs in 273 matches. The Indian opener has smashed 32 centuries and 58 half-centuries till now. Rohit has a superb average of 48.76.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2025 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).