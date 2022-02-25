London, Feb 25 (AP) Christian Eriksen is set to make his Brentford debut eight months after the Denmark international's cardiac arrest at the European Championship.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank said the 30-year-old playmaker is ready to play Saturday when the west London club hosts Newcastle in an English Premier League match.

"Christian will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch tomorrow,” Frank said Friday. "It's a big day for all of us but especially Christian and his family."

It will be a remarkable playing comeback for Eriksen, who had collapsed on the field in the opening Euro 2020 game against Finland in June last year.

Eriksen played in a behind-closed-doors friendly recently.

"When he is in training, it is really remarkable the things he has been doing,” Frank said.

Eriksen signed a six-month deal with Brentford after leaving Inter Milan by mutual agreement in December since Italian regulations prevented him from playing with the cardioverter-defibrillator that was implanted. (AP)

