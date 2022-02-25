After winning the 1st T20I by 62 runs, India would look to have their eyes firmly locked on notching up another series win when they face Sri Lanka in the second match on Saturday, February 26. The match would be played at one of the most beautiful venues in the world in Dharamsala. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is one of the venues where international cricket is rarely played and team India will eye a memorable performance at this venue, which is set to hosts both the second and third matches in this series. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2022 Preview

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were on fire in the 1st T20I with both scoring half-centuries to propel India to 199/2 in 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar then showed why he was one of the best swing bowlers in modern-day cricket with a wicket off the first ball. It was a complete Indian bowling performance led by him and Venkatesh Iyer, who continued his rise as a top all-rounder.

Dharamsala Weather Report

Expected weather at the time of IND vs SL 2nd T20I in Dharamsala (Source: Accuweather)

As seen in the report above, it is going to be a very cold evening with the temperature falling to a minimum of 7 degrees celsius. The weather would be a chilly one but there can be rain since the sky would be cloudy. Hence the possibility of the game being interrupted cannot be ruled out. IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium Pitch Report

With the cold weather in Himachal Pradesh, the pitch at the HPCA stadium is very likely to be a paradise for fast bowlers. Speedsters can exert a lot out of this pitch and the weather would definitely be of their advantage. However, with pacers receiving help from this pitch, batsmen too can find something out of it if they manage to see out the new ball in the initial phase of play.

