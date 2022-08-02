New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Esports Federation of India (ESFI) hosted a grand send-off ceremony for the Indian contingent participating in the first-ever Commonwealth Esports Championship on Sunday.

The inaugural multi-nation esports tournament is organized by Commonwealth Games and Global Esports Federation is scheduled in Birmingham from August 6-7.

The members of the DOTA 2 and Rocket League, who will be representing the country at the prestigious event, were present on the occasion alongside Lokesh Suji, Director ESFI and VP- Asian Esports Federation, Satinder Sikri (VP-Haryana Esports Association) and Yash Bhalawala (Gen Sec-Esports Association of Gujrat) at INOX Insignia in Ardee Mall, Gurgaon.

ESFI also unveiled the Indian team's official kits for the Commonwealth Esports Championships during the event.

"Esports is like every other sport and we wanted to make sure that we bid farewell to our Indian contingent in the best way possible ahead of the big event. We are grateful to INOX for helping us organize this wonderful send-off ceremony. The rise of Esports in India in the last few years has truly been remarkable and the participation of two teams on behalf of the nation on the global stage is a result of that. We, at ESFI, wish the best of luck to the Indian contingent and we are confident that they will make the nation proud," said Lokesh Suji, Director ESFI & VP- Asian Esports Federation.

"We are honoured and super excited to be part of this inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championship and there is a high probability that esports will be a medal sport in the next Commonwealth Games scheduled in 2026" Suji added.

The Indian team in the Rocket League will be led by Hargun Singh (Hargun

