New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) India's Shikhar Choudhary and Karthik Varma and Team Temple of Kings booked their berths for the upcoming Asian Games in Esports after winning their respective events in the National Championships.

One of the most popular League of Legends teams in Indian -- Temple of Kings -- comprising captain Akshaj Shenoy, Samarth Arvind Trivedi, Mihir Ranjan, Aditya Selvaraj, Aakash Shandilya and Sanindhya Malik, thrashed Team Coco Cats 3-0 comfortably in the best-of-five grand finals.

While Shikhar outperformed Karthik 3-1 and 3-2 in the best-of-three final clash of Hearthstone.

Shikhar showcased impressive skills and gameplay throughout the competition which also includes him causing the biggest upset of the tournament when he upstaged India's only Asian Games medallist Tirth Mehta in the semi-finals, enroute to his title.

Mehta had won a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games esports demonstration event.

"This moment gives me a sense of accomplishment and honor that my diligence and commitment finally paid off," Shikhar was quoted as saying in a media release.

"Asian Games 2022 is going to be a huge test of my ability as all of my competitors are masters of their trade. Tirth got us the first medal in this title in the 2018 Asiad. I am going to put every ounce of energy this time into getting the gold medal for my country and continuing the medal run."

In popular multiplayer online battle arena video game League of Legends, which witnessed participation of four top pro Indian teams, Akshaj-led Temple of kings lived up to the expectations and remained unbeaten before clinching the title.

The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) is selecting the team via the NESC to represent India at the Asian Games, scheduled in Hangzhou, China from September 10-25.

It is the first time Esports has been included as a medal sport at the prestigious continental event.

The second-placed athletes of FIFA, Street Fighter-V & Hearthstone will also be included in the Indian contingent.

The winners of NESC will participate in the AESF's Road to Asian Games – Regional Qualifiers in June-July, which are being held for seeding at the main event in China. (AP) APA

