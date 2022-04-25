Rajasthan Royals will go up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 39 of IPL 2022 on Tuesday, April 26. The match will be played at the MCA Stadium and is set to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). RCB were left humiliated in their last match when they were beaten by Sunrisers Hyderabad by nine wickets. The 2016 champions bowled them out for just a paltry 68 in the first innings and later, chased down the total with 12 overs to spare. While they will aim to get back to winning ways, it would be not an easy task against Rajasthan Royals. who are looking like one of the teams to beat this season. RCB vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 39

Propelled by Jos Buttler's rich form at the top of the order, Rajasthan Royals have taken IPL 2022 by storm and have well and truly established themselves to be one of the title contenders. Sanju Samson's men have had just two defeats in eight games and they are entering this clash on the back of a win against the Delhi Capitals. RCB had come out victorious the last time these two sides had squared off earlier this season. Ahead of this match, let us take a look at the betting odds and win probability.

RCB vs RR Betting Odds

Both teams have an equal chance of winning this game, as per bookmakers. According to Bet365, both RCB and RR have odds of 1.90 to win this clash.

RCB vs RR Win Probability

RCB vs RR Win Probability (Source: Google)

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals--both teams are equally placed in terms of win probability in this game. Both these sides have a win probability of 50%. However, this will change as and when the match starts and progresses.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

