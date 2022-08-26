Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 26 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Friday said out-of-form India batter Virat Kohli needs to score runs not only for the team but "for himself" too and added that it doesn't happen that a big player doesn't score for such a long time.

Star India batter has been out of form for a very long time and was unable to slam a century in two years. Kohli's final century came against Bangladesh in the second Test of the two-match series on November 23, 2019. Kohli scored a knock of 136 runs in that match.

Since his last century, Kohli has played 18 Test matches and scored 872 runs across 32 innings at an average of 27.25. He has crossed the fifty-run mark six times with the best score of 79.

"Virat Kohli is a big player, playing for a long time. He has a different style of scoring runs. It doesn't happen that a big player doesn't score for such a long time. It is essential to score runs for India as well as himself," BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly in Kolkata

The ongoing year 2022, is currently his worst year so far though not complete. He has represented India in 16 matches and across 19 innings, he had been able to score only 476 runs at a sub-par average of 25.05. Only four half-centuries have come off his bat, with the best score of 79.This lack of centuries from the star batter who once used to hit them for fun has left many fans and players disappointed. The cricket fraternity has given a polarising response to Kohli's lack of form over the years. While some have backed him to come good, some have responded negatively and even questioned his place in the Indian team.

India will take on Pakistan on August 28 in their opening game of the T20I tournament.

Talking about the most-awaited clash between India and Pakistan, Ganguly said, "India and Pakistan matches are different. There is added pressure in these matches. Rohit (Sharma), (KL) Rahul and Virat (Kohli) know how to handle pressure. Nobody is less or more. Anything is possible in T20."

Team India is looking for their eight-time Asia Cup victory. Asia Cup 2022 will be played in UAE, starting from August 27 through September 11. (ANI)

