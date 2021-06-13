Copenhagen [Denmark], June 13 (ANI): Danish Football Association on Sunday informed that Christian Eriksen's condition is "stable" and the star player continues to be "hospitalised" for further examination.

The Euro Cup match between Denmark and Finland had to be stopped in the dying minutes of the first half as Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and he had to be taken off due to a medical emergency.

"This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination," Danish Football Association said in an official statement.

"The team and staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday's incident.

We would like to thank everyone for the heartfelt greetings to Christian Eriksen from fans, players, the Royal Families from both Denmark and England, international associations, clubs etc," the statement further read.

"We encourage everyone to send their greetings to the Danish FA, where we will make sure they are all passed on to Christian and his family," it added.

Eriksen's teammates had formed a ring around him as he was being attended by doctors on the field. The midfielder was carried off in a stretcher.

Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA agreed to restart the match later in the evening with the Demark midfielder in a stable condition in hospital. Finland defeated Denmark 1-0 in their tournament opener. (ANI)

