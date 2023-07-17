Misano [Italy], July 17 (ANI): Bengaluru-born Akhil Rabindra, the only Asian on the European GT4 Series Grid, finished the fourth round of the European GT4 series with a P9 finish at the Circuit Misano, Italy in the Pro-AM category.

This is the second season that Akhil is representing the Racing Spirit of Leman along with his Belgian teammate, Rodrigue Gillion as he drives the Aston Martin Vantage AMR in this season.

Also Read | World Aquatics Championship 2023: Quan Hongchan, Chen Yuxi Extend China’s Winning Run in Diving.

Akhil began the round with P10 in Qualification 1, finishing three laps with a timing of 1:41.881. While his team member Gillion managed to secure P13 in Qualifying 2 for the team with a timing of 1:43.304 finishing six laps.

In the main races of the series, Akhil started Race 1 at P10 in the Pro-AM category and 27th overall in the grid and Gillion finished the race on P9 in the Pro-AM category. They finished 31 laps with a combined timing of 1:01:31.708. In Race 2, Gillion had to retire in unfortunate circumstances mid-race as his car came in contact with another car.

Also Read | ISSF Shooting: Prithviraj Tondaiman Wins Bronze at Lonato Shotgun World Cup 2023.

Talking about the race, Akhil Rabindra said, “It was a tough weekend for us, the BOP put us in a difficult position to race other cars. We had contact in race two while we were P6 in category and there were opportunities to go further up the grid. We look forward to having a stronger weekend at Hockenheim.”

Akhil currently is in 10th position in the Pro-AM driver’s classification table with 40 points.

Akhil has had a spectacular domestic season winning the Drivers’ Championship in the inaugural season of Indian Racing League. Akhil will be back on the grid for Round 5 of the European GT4 at Hockenheimring circuit in Germany which will take place in the first week of September. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)