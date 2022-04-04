Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Liam Livingstone bagged the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round performance as the Englishman scored 60 runs with the bat and took two crucial wickets of Shivam Dube and Dwayne Bravo to guide his team to a comprehensive 54-run win against Chennai Super Kings here at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

"(Told Livingstone) Nothing. Everyone holds their breath when he is batting. Some of the shots he hits are spectacular," said Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Also Read | CSK vs PBKS Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone's All-Round Show Helps Punjab Kings Dump Chennai Super Kings to Their Third Consecutive Defeat.

After losing the toss and being put in to bat by CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja, the Punjab Kings team scored 180/8 in 20 overs and because of the due factor it seemed like a tough total to defend but Mayank Agarwal and co. bowled out CSK for 124 in just 18 overs."We were thinking we were 5-7 short, but we knew chasing 180 wasn't going to be easy, especially if we took wickets with the new ball and that's exactly what we did. Winning that part of the game won us the game," said Mayank Agarwal.

Punjab Kings gave chance to two debutants Himachal Pradesh swing bowler Vaibhav Arora and Vidarbha keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma. Vaibhav took two wickets with the ball while Jitesh contributed with 26 off just 17 balls."Vaibhav was with us a couple of years back saw the talent there. He's different, he's young and has got some good skills. With Jitesh, Anil bhai had seen him when he was in MI. He said we've got to get this kid. He's got good intent," said Mayank Agarwal.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar Joins RCB As A Replacement for Luvnith Sisodia.

Punjab Kings have registered two wins in three matches in this season of the IPL and they inflicted CSK their third consecutive defeat of the season. Punjab Kings will now face Gujarat Titans in their next match on April 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)