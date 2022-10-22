Sydney [Australia], October 22 (ANI): New Zealand captain Kane Williamson expressed his happiness after the team's huge 89-run victory over defending champions Australia at Syndey on Saturday.

Coming into the match, the Aussie team came in as favourites but were completely outplayed in all departments by New Zealand.

Williamson stated that everyone knows their role in the team and they performed clinically to defeat Australia.

"Everyone knows their roles in this team, we knew about the quality of their bowling (Australia's), took the game deep and we were very clinical in what we needed to do," mentioned the Kiwi.

The New Zealand captain applauded the openers for laying a strong platform for the team to set a challenging total for the Australian team.

"It was one of those days, an outstanding day, the openers set the tone, lots of contributions right through the batting and that was a very good score on this pitch," said Williamson.

"The bowlers then did well and were well-supported in the field," said the right-hander mentioning bowlers and fielders.

A power-packed bowling performance by Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner coupled with a top-class half-century from Devon Conway helped New Zealand sink the defending champions Australia to an 89-run defeat in their Group 1, Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup at Syndey on Saturday.

With this win, the Kiwis go to the top of the points table with two points while Australia is at the bottom with zero points. It was a memorable day for New Zealand as they outclassed the defending champions and their arch-rivals in every department. (ANI)

