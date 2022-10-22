Liverpool are slated to take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League 2022-23. The Reds received a major boost to their campaign in their last match as they beat defending champions Manchester City to inflict on them their season's first defeat. Struggling with consistency this season, Jurgen Klopp's men seemed to have found form at the right time as they aim to continue their surge up the points table. Liverpool 1–0 Manchester City, Premier League 2022–23: Mohamed Salah’s Strike the Difference As Champions Taste First Defeat (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

The Reds would be up against a side who find themselves at the very bottom of the points table. The newly promoted side have won just one game out of 11 played so far and they would be up against a tough side, even though they are playing at home.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 will be played at at the City Ground. The game will be held on October 22, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool match.

