Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri named a few up-and-coming Indian youngsters performing well in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) as the ones who could have a bright future for Team India.

Shastri discussed the new breed of youngsters on show at the ongoing IPL with host Sanjana Ganesan on the latest episode of The ICC Review, and the India legend admitted he has been taken aback by the fearless approach of some of the teenage sensations who have taken the tournament by storm.

Also Read | MI vs LSG Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Match 45.

The former India coach made mention of the audacity and talent he has seen on display from youngsters such as Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre and Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi, as well as Punjab Kings' aggressive opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh - and he believes the quartet could well replicate this form at international level in the future.

"The two Punjab openers (Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh) as well, they give it a smack," Shastri began, as quoted by ICC.

Also Read | IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XI, Key Battles, H2H, and More About Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Tri-Nation Series Match 1.

"It is as if these youngsters who have come in now, they are 14 years, 17 years of age and it is see it, hit it in the first six overs."

Arya has been in sublime form since the start of the tournament, with the 23-year-old smashing 254 runs from eight innings at a monstrous strike rate of 201.58, including a rollicking hundred against CSK. He was part of the inaugural Delhi Premier League (IPL) last year, top-scoring with 608 runs in 10 matches at an average of 67.56, a strike rate of almost 199, two centuries and four fifties while representing South Delhi Superstarz.

On the other hand, Prabhsimran has also made 209 runs in eight innings at an average of 26.12, with a strike rate of almost 170 and a half-century to his name. Both have delivered notable quick cameos that make PBKS one of the most lethal sides in the competition, especially during the powerplay.

Mhatre, just 17, was roped in as a replacement for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad, and struck 32 off just 15 balls, including four boundaries and two maximums, leaving the fans and experts stunned alike with his bold strokeplay against a star-studded Mumbai Indians line-up on his debut. In the other match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), he made a fine 19-ball 30.

"The shots, the three shots this Ayush Mhatre played against the Mumbai Indians the other night in Mumbai..." Shastri marvelled at.

"The way he took off, unbelievable shots for a 17-year-old, against a star-studded Mumbai Indians line-up to come out and express himself in that fashion caught everyone's eye.

"I think Ayush Mhatre has got a future. When I look at him, some of the shots he played, I think this guy, if he is handled properly and is with the right kind of people, he is someone who can go a long way."

Mhatre came into the competition without any professional-level T20 experience. Mhatre has played nine first-class matches and seven List-A games and made 962 runs for Mumbai. In nine first-class matches, he has made 504 runs in 16 innings at an average of 31.50, with two centuries and a fifty. His best score is 176. In seven List-A matches, he has made 458 runs at an average of 65.42, with two centuries and a fifty, with his best score being 181.

In the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024-25 for India, Mhatre made 176 runs in five matches at an average of 44.00, with two half-centuries.

The emotion and intensity on display from another young prodigy, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, also struck a chord with Shastri.

The batter opened the innings against Lucknow Super Giants and struck a whirlwind 34 off 20, including tonking Shardul Thakur for a six off his very first ball in the IPL.

"I think the first shot he played, that would have taken everyone's breath away," Shastri said.

"But, he is young, so I would say just let him play a bit because it is at that age, there is bound to be failure as well. It is how he handles failure."

Shastri also pointed out how the IPL has become a launching pad for untapped potential across India, with youngsters fearlessly stepping onto the big stage. But on the other hand, he also issued a word of caution.

"People will come up with new things. There'll be lots of short stuff thrown at him. When you tonk someone's first ball for six, then you show no mercy. Then you do not care whether he's 14 years old or 12 years old or 20 years old," he added.

"The menu is the same that you dish out. So, he will have to get used to that and once we see him handling that then you can make a proper judgment," he concluded.

During the IPL mega-auction last year, one of the biggest surprises that emerged was Suryavanshi becoming a Royal for Rs 1.1 crore. Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav is the youngest player on the list. He made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024 at just 12 years and 284 days old. Last year, he was part of India U19's match against Australia in Chennai, where he smashed a 58-ball century.

He also made his T20 debut for Bihar during the SMAT 2024 tournament, though he could not score much in his only outing. He was also the seventh-highest run-getter in the ACC Under 19 Asia Cup 2024-25. He scored 176 runs in 5 matches in the tournament with a highest score of 76*.

India's white-ball talent pool keeps growing deeper every season, with the likes of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma and others proving their mettle season in and out for a spot in the national team.

Shastri acknowledged the selection headache for India selectors, but urged them to back players when they are in form.

"This just shows in white-ball cricket, the abundance of talent that's floating around, in India. It's a big headache for the selectors," Shastri noted.

"But when you think someone is hot, give him the run because you know it's very important not just to just watch him and we'll see him next season after he has one good season but if he's hot and confident and you think you know he's ticked most boxes even to raise the bar at a higher level, pick him," he concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)