Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will host the competitive Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 45th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be hosted at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The much-awaited clash will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Hardik Pandya-led side will be firm favourites to win this clash, all thanks to their recent form. The five-time champions are on a four-match winning streak and will look to continue the momentum when they face the Rishabh Pant-led LSG. On the other hand, visitors find themselves in a crucial state in the points table. A defeat would make things tough for the Super Giants. Meanwhile, fans eager to know the lineups of either team in the MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match can get all the information here. 'Kya Re A Hero...Ghar Ka Team Hai Kya?' Rohit Sharma Takes Light-Hearted Dig At Shardul Thakur As He Arrives For Training Ahead of MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Mumbai Indians

Wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks will be seen at the top order for the five-time champions. Mumbai Indians could use veteran Rohit Sharma as their impact player while chasing, otherwise Sharma will be seen at the top alongside these two, if Mumbai are batting first. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma will play a key role in the middle-order. Captain Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir and Mitchell Santner will strengthen the batting attack for the hosts. Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Vignesh Puthur will lead the bowling attack.

MI Likely XI vs LSG

Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur.

Impact Players: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz.

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants will see Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, and Nicholas Pooran batting at the top order during the match against Mumbai Indians. All three batters are in brilliant form this season. Captain Rishabh Pant, Abdul Samad and David Miller will be seen in the middle order. Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, and Prince Yadav will be Lucknow's frontline bowling options. MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 45.

LSG Likely XI vs MI

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav.

Impact Players: Ayush Badoni, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh.

