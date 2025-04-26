The Sri Lanka women's national cricket team will host the India women's national cricket team in the opening clash of the Women's Tri-Nation ODI series. This is the first-ever tri-series featuring Sri Lanka, India, and South Africa. The tri-nation series will be a perfect platform for all three sides to find their perfect combinations ahead of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup later this year. Sri Lanka Women’s Tr-Series 2025: Chamari Athapaththu Set To Lead As SLC Ring in Several Changes for Tri-Series Against India, South Africa.

Indian women will be captained by Harmanpreet Kaur. The Women in Blue will look to start the tri-series on a winning note. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has an upper hand in the head-to-head contest in ODIs. Sri Lanka women, on the other hand, will be captained by veteran Chamari Athapaththu. Despite losing a series against New Zealand, the spirited Sri Lankan side will look to turn the tide at home.

IND-W vs SL-W Head-to-Head Record in ODI Matches

India Women and Sri Lanka Women have faced each other 32 times in ODIs. Out of these, India has won 29 games, whereas Sri Lanka has managed to secure just two victories. One game ended without a result.

IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI 2025 Key Players

Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur Kashvee Gautam Chamari Athapaththu Inoka Ranaweera Vishmi Gunaratne

IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI 2025 Key Battles

The key battles in the IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI 2025 match will see Smriti Mandhana taking on Inoka Ranaweera. Other than this battle, it will be interesting to see the battle between the batting lineup of Sri Lanka and the rising youngster Kashvee Gautam.

IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI 2025 Venue and Match Timing

India Women's National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team 1st ODI match in the Women's Tri-Nation series 2025 will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on April 27. The IND-W vs SL-W game has a scheduled start time of 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) India Squad for Women's ODI Tri-Series in Sri Lanka Announced: Kashvee Gautam, N Shree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay Earn Maiden Call-Ups; Harmanpreet Kaur Returns As Captain.

IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Unfortunately, the information about the broadcast rights holder of the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series is yet to be available. Fans have to stay tuned for any confirmed updates about the live telecast viewing option on TV. However, fans can watch the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series 2025 matches featuring Sri Lanka, India and South Africa Women's national cricket teams. Fans can watch the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series 2025 live streaming viewing option on the FanCode mobile app and website. Although they can watch the live streaming only in exchange for a subscription pass.

IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI 2025 Likely Playing XI

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2025 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).