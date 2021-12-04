Vasco, Dec 4 (PTI) Odisha FC will look to continue their winning run when they face struggling Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

While Kerala Blasters are winless in three matches, Odisha FC are on a two-game winning streak.

Odisha FC have scored nine times in two matches, while the southerners have found the back of the net only thrice in as many games.

Led by Ivan Vukomanovic, the Blasters will be desperate to register their first win of the season but it is easier said than done considering their in-form opponents at the Tilak Maidan.

Kiko Ramirez and his side will be keen to extend their fine start to the season.

Both teams endured forgettable campaigns in the 2020-21 season of the league, finishing at the 10th and 11th positions on the standings respectively.

The Blasters began their campaign with a 2-4 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan, which was followed by a goalless draw against NorthEast United and a 1-1 stalemate with Bengaluru FC.

On the other end, Odisha FC won 3-1 against Bengaluru FC and recorded a 6-4 victory over SC East Bengal.

"We need to improve on a lot of things and we are working on that. Our focus in the next match will be on not losing concentration in some moments of the match and not losing control of the game because the last moments were crazy," Odisha FC coach Kiko Ramirez said.

"We worked on that during the week and we think that the team improved and has a clear idea of what we want. It is important for the players to stay focused for 90 minutes," he added.

