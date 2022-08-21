Panaji (Goa)[India], August 21 (ANI): FC Goa has started preparations for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League under the watchful eyes of new head coach Carlos Pena with the Club inviting the fans to take in the action after a four-month hiatus.

Everyone barring four first-team players away on Durand Cup duties joined the contingent which began practice here at the Salvador do Mundo Panchayat Football Ground on Friday.

Speaking on the focus on the first few days, Carlos Pena said, "The idea for these early days is very clear: prepare the players physically for the competition, build and work on our ideas of how we want to play football and most importantly, mould a strong group.

"We have some new additions into the squad and it's essential to create connections between them and the old players and put everyone on the same path."

The excitement at the Salvador do Mundo Panchayat Football was palpable in the opening days. Speaking on the same, Pena, added, "As it always happens in the preseason, people come excited and look forward to starting training on the pitch. I see players who are highly committed and have good energy. Our mission will be to keep and maintain this for the whole season."

A midfield mainstay, Glan Martins sounded ecstatic on his return to the ground with his fellow Gaurs.

"I am just thrilled to be back playing football. After a long season in the bubble, the break was a welcome one and now I am looking forward to getting back into the thick of the action. I'm happy and now it's time to train hard."

FC Goa is a professional football club based out of Goa that competes in the Indian Super League (ISL) and is the current holder of the Super Cup. Nicknamed the Gaurs, FC Goa has been one of the most consistent teams in the ISL - reaching 3 semi-finals and 2 finals in 6 seasons.

In Season 2019/20, the club won the ISL League Winners Shield, by finishing top of the table in the league stages and became the first-ever club from India to qualify for the group stages of the AFC Champions League. The Gaurs are also the only ISL side to win more than 50 games and score more than 200 goals. (ANI)

