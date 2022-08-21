Manchester City, the defending champions, have set the ground running very early in the latest edition of the English Premier League. After a win over West Ham United in the opening day fixture, the team followed it up with a routine win against Bournemouth. Their next game is considered their most challenging till now as they visit St. James Park to take on Newcastle United. The Magpies have a lot of ambition this season after a high-profile takeover last season and under a manager like Eddie Howe, the team can really improve their standing this term. They are sitting in the top half of the points table with 4 points and a win over City will be a morale-boosting one. Newcastle United versus Manchester City will be streamed on Hotstar and telecasted on the Star Sports network from 9:00 PM IST. Bournemouth 0–3 Arsenal: Martin Odegaard Brace Helps Gunners Continue Winning Start to Premier League 2022–23 (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Matt Target, Ryan Fraser and Emil Krafth will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for the contest. Jonjo Shelvey is ruled out for three months after the English midfielder underwent a hamstring injury. Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton are key players in the middle and like driving forward with the ball. Callum Wilson starts as the target man upfront with Allan Saint-Maximin occupying several spots in the attacking third.

Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, and Kevin de Bruyne form a dynamic midfield for the visitors and it does not get better than the trio in the league. Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias in defence will have to do well against the aerial threat possessed by Newcastle United. Erling Haaland was criticized for the few touches he had in the Bournemouth match but he is integral to the setup.

When is Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Newcastle United vs Manchester City Premier League 2022-23 will be played at St.James Park. The game will be held on August 21, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Newcastle United vs Manchester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Manchester City match. Manchester City has the technical acumen to pass the Newcastle United test and continue their winning run.

