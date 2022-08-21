FC Barcelona did not get off to the best of starts in the latest edition of Spanish La Liga with a draw against Rayo Vallecano. The Catalonians have invested in some big names in the summer transfer window and results like these add pressure on Xavi, the team's head coach. They will be eager to return to winnings ways when they take on Real Sociedad in an away tie. There are plenty of things happening off the pitch for Barcelona acting as a distraction and a slow start to the campaign could derail their progress. Real Sociedad finished sixth last season and won their opener with ease. They will have their tails up as they gear up for the clash. Real Sociedad versus Barcelona will be streamed on Voot app and telecasted on Sports18 from 1:30 AM IST. Manchester United Transfer News: Antony Left Out of Ajax Squad As He Forces Move To Premier League Giants

Mikel Oyarzabal is out until mid-October with a ligament rupture and his absence is a big blow to the hosts. Diego Rico came off injured against Cadiz and joins the likes of Alex Sola, Martin Merquelanz and Carlos Hernandez on the sidelines. David Silva is the chief playmaker of this team and will be influential in the final third. Aihen Munoz comes in place of Diego Rico and has a tough job ahead of him.

Sergio Busquets' red card in the closing stages of Barcelona's draw with Rayo Vallecano means he is suspended. Frenkie de Jong could be deployed as a defensive midfielder with Franck Kessie and Pedri alongside him. Ansu Fati and Raphinha have pace and trickery about them and they should carve out chances for Robert Lewandowski.

When is Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at the Reale Arena. The game will be held on August 22, 2022 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the Sports18 to catch the Real Sociedad vs Barcelona live action on their television sets. Fans in India can watch the Real Sociedad vs Barcelona match live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Real Sociedad vs Barcelona clash. Indian fans can get the online live streaming of the La Liga match on the Voot app and website. It is not going to be easy for Barcelona against Real Sociedad, a side known for their passing prowess. Expect the match to end in a 2-2 draw.

