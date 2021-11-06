Barcelona [Spain], November 6 (ANI): FC Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez is excited for his return to Camp Nou as the first team manager.

He admitted that it's a challenge in difficult times but he will be facing the opposition with the "greatest of enthusiasm."

Also Read | WI 99/5 in 15 Overs | Australia vs West Indies Live Score Updates of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 38: Dwayne Bravo Looks to Stabilise Team After Shimron Hetmyer Departs.

Xavi on Saturday agreed to sign for the club for the remainder of this season and for two more after that. He is expected to arrive in Barcelona this weekend and he will be officially presented on Monday at midday at an open event to be held in the Camp Nou stadium.

Taking to Instagram, Xavi wrote: "Dear Culers, I'M COMING BACK HOME. I'm returning to the place that saw me grow up, I'm returning to the Club of my LIFE. I have no words to describe the emotion I feel to defend again this shield that is stamped in my heart, to feel again the Camp Nou vibrating, and to hear again the cheers of encouragement from these great fans. I know that I am arriving at a difficult moment, but I'm facing this challenge with the greatest of enthusiasm. I will work and fight with you all to reach together the place we deserve. Thank you #fcbarcelona for trusting me, as well as to all the fans who believed that I should take on this important role. THE STORY CONTINUES ..."

Also Read | Manu Bhaker, Javad Foroughi Win 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold in ISSF President’s Cup.

Xavi's 767 appearances for the senior team were a record until he was surpassed recently by Lionel Messi (778). In his 17 years in the first team (1998 to 2015), he won 25 major trophies. However, in total he was at the club for 24 years, beginning as an U12 in 1991/92. One of the greatest midfield maestros of all time, he helped redefine the art with his creative mind, pinpoint passing and sublime ability to read the game.

Xavi played out the final years of his career at Al-Sadd in Qatar, and after hanging up his boots in 2019, he became the team coach. He'd only been in the position for a few months when he won the Qatari Super Cup, and also led the team to the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)