Jamshedpur, Dec 22 (PTI) Spanish midfielder Iker Guarrotxena strcuk a brace as FC Goa held Jamshedpur FC to a 2-2 draw in their Indian Super League match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Thursday.

Guarrotxena first put the ball into his own side's net in the 31st minute to give Jamshedpur FC the lead and then made amends by scoring in the 38th and 89th minutes.

Ishan Pandita, meanwhile, netted Jamshedpur FC's second goal of the night in the 50th minute.

FC Goa are currently at fourth spot in the ISL standings while Jamshedpur are lying at 10th.

