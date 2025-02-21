Margao, Feb 21 (PTI) Already qualified for the playoffs, FC Goa will aim to strengthen their second spot with a win against Kerala Blasters when the two sides face each other in an Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Saturday.

The Gaurs currently have 39 points from 20 matches on the back of 11 victories and six draws. They are in promising form with four triumphs in last five encounters, whereas Kerala Blasters are positioned eighth with 24 points in 20 encounters, having lost twice in their preceding three clashes.

The sixth-placed Bengaluru FC have 31 points, and Kerala Blasters will want to bridge this gap given that the Blues have been defeated thrice in their last four matches.

FC Goa have defeated Kerala Blasters in each of their last five games here, last losing a home game in front of the Kochi-based side way back in October 2016.

Overall, the Gaurs have not faced a defeat in any of their previous seven clashes in fortress Fatorda, emerging victorious six times in the meantime.

Kerala Blasters were scoreless in their last away game as they faced a 0-3 setback against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The last time they couldn't find the back of the net in successive away encounters was way back in December 2023, a feat they would not want to repeat anytime soon.

The two sides have played each other in 21 games, with FC Goa and Kerala Blasters winning 12 and five times respectively, with four games producing draws.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez heaped praise on Kerala Blasters FC's collective quality ahead of the game.

"Tomorrow is a very dangerous game. Kerala Blasters FC have a very good team, especially offensive players. I respect their former coach but I feel they are more comfortable now than they were in the first half of the season," he said.

Kerala Blasters interim head coach TG Purushothaman said that his team needs to improve their conversions upfront.

"In the last game, we did all things well, but could not convert our chances. As a team we will try to sort that out in the match against FC Goa," he said.

