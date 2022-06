Panaji, Jun 30 (PTI) Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa on Thursday announced the signing of goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh on a two-year contract.

Arshdeep who started his career with the AIFF Elite Academy, was earlier part of the Punjab-based I-League side Minerva Punjab FC. The 24-year-old featured in 29 matches including the club's title-winning I-League campaign in 2017-18 and the 2019 AFC Cup.

Arshdeep's most recent stint before signing for FC Goa was with another ISL side, Odisha FC, where he made 33 appearances across three seasons and made a total of 116 saves in the tournament.

“This is a dream come true for me. I've always wanted to play for FC Goa, so when I was presented with the opportunity this summer, I didn't have to think twice before agreeing terms,” Arshdeep was quoted as saying in a media release.

"The club has produced several names in the recent past who have gone on to shine for the Indian national team, and my aim is to join them. All that starts with starting games, winning matches and trophies for FC Goa,” he added.

