Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 19 (ANI): Bangladesh's Stand-in captain Nahida Akter expressed her disappointment with the fielding of her team after they lost the second ODI match against India by a huge margin of 108 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Jemimah Rodrigues' sensational all-round performance pulled India back in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

In the post-match presentation, Nahida said, "The fielding was not up to the mark and the bowling too, we could not restrict them and India posted a good total. Bangladesh will look to overcome the hurdles and play better in the final ODI."

With this win, India has levelled the series 1-1, with one more match to go.

Bangladesh put India to bat first in the match and Women in Blue posted a total of 228/8 in their 50 overs. After being reduced to 68/3 despite Smriti Mandhana's 36 in 58 balls, Jemihah Rodrigues (86 in 78 balls with nine fours) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (52 in 88 balls, with three fours) helped India get back on track with a 131-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Harleen Deol (25 in 36 balls) provided India with some extra runs.

Nahida Akter (2/37) and Sultana Khatun (2/41) were the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh.

In the chase of 229, Bangladesh was reduced to 38/3. But a 68-run partnership for fourth wicket between Fargana Hoque (47 in 81 balls with five fours) and Ritu Moni (27 in 46 balls, consisting of three fours) helped the hosts reach three figures. Their dismissals triggered a batting collapse and Bangladesh was bundled out for 120 in 35.1 overs.

Rodrigues (4/3) was the pick of the bowlers for India and added to her memorable outing with this four-wicket haul. Devika Vaidya also took 3/30 in eight overs. Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh and Deepti Sharma got a wicket each.

Rodrigues earned the 'Player of the Match' award for her all round show. (ANI).

